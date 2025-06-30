Can MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) meet market expectations this quarter?

Its current price is -91.04% under its 52-week high of $13.50 and 10.00% more than its 52-week low of $1.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.48% below the high and +6.36% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MSPR’s SMA-200 is $2.2384.

Additionally, it is important to take into account MSPR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.76 for the last tewlve months.

How does MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

MSP Recovery Inc (NASDAQ: MSPR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 38.28% of shares. A total of 16 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 6.42% of its stock and 10.40% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 149.12 shares that make 3.03% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.18 million.

The securities firm Corient Private Wealth LLC holds 100.01 shares of MSPR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.03% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.12 million.

An overview of MSP Recovery Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) traded 372,636 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.3670 and price change of -0.0700. With the moving average of $1.6118 and a price change of -0.5800, about 190,064 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MSPR’s 100-day average volume is 1,172,930 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7794 and a price change of -0.6100.