In the current trading session, Eshallgo Inc’s (EHGO) stock is trading at the price of $0.75, a fall of -8.64% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -86.39% less than its 52-week high of $5.50 and 1.70% better than its 52-week low of $0.74. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -33.61% below the high and +7.48% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, EHGO’s SMA-200 is $1.9362.

It is also essential to consider EHGO stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.29 for the last year.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 11.13. EHGO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.18, resulting in an 2.56 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Eshallgo Inc (EHGO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Eshallgo Inc (EHGO): Earnings History

If we examine Eshallgo Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

Eshallgo Inc (NASDAQ: EHGO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Eshallgo Inc (EHGO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 30.55% of shares. A total of 1 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.54% of its stock and 0.77% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 113.31 shares that make 0.58% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 84696.0.

An overview of Eshallgo Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Eshallgo Inc (EHGO) traded 1,304,176 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.9035 and price change of -0.2200. With the moving average of $1.0617 and a price change of -0.2799, about 528,270 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, EHGO’s 100-day average volume is 280,993 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0648 and a price change of -0.3300.