Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

BIAF’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -3.04% from the previous close with its current price standing at $0.29. Its current price is -90.40% under its 52-week high of $2.99 and 75.11% more than its 52-week low of $0.16. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -36.52% below the high and +32.73% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, BIAF’s SMA-200 is $0.8649.

Additionally, it is important to take into account BIAF stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.93 for the last tewlve months.BIAF’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 3.64, resulting in an 18.55 price to cash per share for the period.

How does BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF): Earnings History

If we examine BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.16, slashing the consensus of -$0.16. In other words, it beat the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0.00% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.16 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.16. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.00%.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BIAF) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 24.53% of shares. A total of 17 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 1.80% of its stock and 2.38% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 176.9 shares that make 0.62% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 50061.0.

The securities firm Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 118.69 shares of BIAF, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.42% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 33588.0.

An overview of BioAffinity Technologies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) traded 11,182,703 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.2781 and price change of +0.0120. With the moving average of $0.3159 and a price change of -0.1776, about 8,251,273 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, BIAF’s 100-day average volume is 10,015,850 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.4315 and a price change of -0.4505.

Hot this week

Industry

HCC’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)'s stock has witnessed a...
Finance

How does ARDX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Ardelyx Inc's (ARDX) stock is trading at $4.2,...
Companies

Analyzing BON’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Bon Natural Life Ltd's...
Market

A closer look at TTAN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)'s stock is trading at $109.15 at...
Industry

DQ’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)'s stock has witnessed...

Topics

Industry

HCC’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)'s stock has witnessed a...
Finance

How does ARDX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Ardelyx Inc's (ARDX) stock is trading at $4.2,...
Companies

Analyzing BON’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Bon Natural Life Ltd's...
Market

A closer look at TTAN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)'s stock is trading at $109.15 at...
Industry

DQ’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ)'s stock has witnessed...
Finance

Understanding CCO stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc's (CCO) stock is...
Companies

Should investors be concerned about COMP’s high price-to-sales ratio?

0
Compass Inc (COMP)'s stock is trading at $6.29 at...
Market

RKT’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
SERA’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?
Next article
Evaluating BFRI’s financial ratios for a profitable investment

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

HCC’s valuation metrics: A comprehensive analysis

0
Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC)'s stock has witnessed a...

How does ARDX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Currently, Ardelyx Inc's (ARDX) stock is trading at $4.2,...

Analyzing BON’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
In the current trading session, Bon Natural Life Ltd's...

A closer look at TTAN’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)'s stock is trading at $109.15 at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.