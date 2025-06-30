Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

AREB’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

Currently, American Rebel Holdings Inc’s (AREB) stock is trading at $1.33, marking a fall of -0.39% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.42% below its 52-week high of $231.75 and 21.35% above its 52-week low of $1.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -37.73% below the high and +4.26% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AREB’s SMA-200 is $36.2209.

As well, it is important to consider AREB stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 0.92.

How does American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 1.53% of shares. A total of 10 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.32% of its stock and 3.37% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG holding total of 5.6 shares that make 0.09% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 7672.0.

The securities firm Inlight Wealth Management, LLC holds 112.0 shares of AREB, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 153.0.

An overview of American Rebel Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) traded 1,338,382 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6133 and price change of -0.0550. With the moving average of $2.2999 and a price change of -5.2450, about 6,162,207 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AREB’s 100-day average volume is 5,489,974 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.4514 and a price change of -30.9050.

Hot this week

Finance

What to expect from COGT’s earnings report this quarter?

0
Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)'s stock is trading at $7.41...
Companies

Predicting AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) earnings for the current quarter

0
AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Industry

How will Renovaro Inc’s (RENB) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Renovaro Inc's (RENB) stock...
Finance

OPTT’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)'s stock is trading at $0.5...
Companies

Can T1 Energy Inc (TE) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
T1 Energy Inc (TE)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

What to expect from COGT’s earnings report this quarter?

0
Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)'s stock is trading at $7.41...
Companies

Predicting AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) earnings for the current quarter

0
AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Industry

How will Renovaro Inc’s (RENB) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Renovaro Inc's (RENB) stock...
Finance

OPTT’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)'s stock is trading at $0.5...
Companies

Can T1 Energy Inc (TE) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
T1 Energy Inc (TE)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Market

UP’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Wheels Up Experience Inc's (UP) stock is trading...
Industry

Breaking down ASBP’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Aspire Biopharma Holdings Inc's...
Finance

Experts predict Quantum-Si Incorporated’s (QSI) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)'s stock is trading at $2.01 at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How will Renovaro Inc’s (RENB) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What to expect from COGT’s earnings report this quarter?

0
Cogent Biosciences Inc (COGT)'s stock is trading at $7.41...

Predicting AST SpaceMobile Inc’s (ASTS) earnings for the current quarter

0
AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS)'s stock has witnessed a price...

How will Renovaro Inc’s (RENB) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Renovaro Inc's (RENB) stock...

OPTT’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)'s stock is trading at $0.5...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.