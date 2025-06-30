Are FiscalNote Holdings Inc’shares a good deal?

While FiscalNote Holdings Inc has underperformed by -9.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NOTE fell by -55.02%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.07 to $0.48, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.12% in the last 200 days.

On May 01, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE: NOTE) recommending Buy. A report published by BTIG Research on November 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOTE. B. Riley Securities also rated NOTE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 26, 2023. ROTH MKM Initiated an Buy rating on June 21, 2023, and assigned a price target of $4.75. DA Davidson November 14, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for NOTE, as published in its report on November 14, 2022. BTIG Research’s report from August 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $14 for NOTE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NOTE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

FiscalNote Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NOTE has an average volume of 1.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.82%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.77%, with a loss of -4.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.85, showing growth from the present price of $0.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NOTE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FiscalNote Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.22% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

