Finance
2 min.Read

Are Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) shares a good deal now?

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Editas Medicine Inc has overperformed by 7.55%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDIT rose by 79.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.05 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.31% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on December 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for EDIT. Stifel December 13, 2024d the rating to Hold on December 13, 2024, and set its price target from $11 to $3. Chardan Capital Markets December 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDIT, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for EDIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 310.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Editas Medicine Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -140.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EDIT is recording an average volume of 2.13M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a gain of 2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $2.28, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Editas Medicine Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EDIT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 54.29% at present.

