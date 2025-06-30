Analyzing ARBK’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

In the current trading session, Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s (ARBK) stock is trading at the price of $0.19, a fall of -47.77% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -90.45% less than its 52-week high of $1.99 and 26.67% better than its 52-week low of $0.15. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -56.82% below the high and +5.56% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ARBK’s SMA-200 is $0.6676.

It is also essential to consider ARBK stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.27 for the last year.

How does Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 3 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.67 in simple terms.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK): Earnings History

If we examine Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2024, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2, beating the consensus of -$0.14. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.06, resulting in a -42.86% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2024, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.2 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14. That was a difference of -$0.06 and a surprise of -42.86%.

Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ: ARBK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 0.11% of shares. A total of 29 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 2.40% of its stock and 2.41% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vident Advisory, LLC holding total of 580.96 shares that make 0.81% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.11 million.

The securities firm Bank of Montreal /CAN/ holds 64.7 shares of ARBK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.09% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 12313.0.

An overview of Argo Blockchain Plc ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (ARBK) traded 440,560 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.3708 and price change of -0.1750. With the moving average of $0.3880 and a price change of -0.1544, about 449,130 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ARBK’s 100-day average volume is 1,132,706 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.3960 and a price change of -0.3457.