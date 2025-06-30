Subscribe
Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT) produces promising results

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Adc Therapeutics SA has overperformed by 0.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ADCT rose by 36.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.13 to $1.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.26% in the last 200 days.

On November 08, 2024, Stephens started tracking Adc Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) recommending Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on May 30, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for ADCT. Guggenheim also rated ADCT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2024. BofA Securities April 24, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for ADCT, as published in its report on April 24, 2023. CapitalOne’s report from December 06, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ADCT shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Adc Therapeutics SA (ADCT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Adc Therapeutics SA’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ADCT has an average volume of 624.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.18%, with a loss of -2.17% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.20, showing growth from the present price of $2.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ADCT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Adc Therapeutics SA Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.51% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ADCT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.51% at present.

