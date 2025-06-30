A stock that deserves closer examination: Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

While Vor Biopharma Inc has overperformed by 19.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VOR fell by -4.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.80 to $0.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.00% in the last 200 days.

On July 26, 2022, Wedbush started tracking Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) recommending Outperform. A report published by Goldman on April 27, 2022, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for VOR. H.C. Wainwright also rated VOR shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2021. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on December 03, 2021, and assigned a price target of $38. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for VOR, as published in its report on December 02, 2021. JMP Securities’s report from October 19, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $40 for VOR shares, giving the stock a ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR)

Vor Biopharma Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -125.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VOR is registering an average volume of 11.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 26.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 70.30%, with a gain of 341.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.92, showing growth from the present price of $1.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VOR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vor Biopharma Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 38.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.26% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VOR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 42.26% at present.