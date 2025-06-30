Subscribe
A stock that deserves closer examination: Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK)

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Patriot National Bancorp Inc has underperformed by -2.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PNBK fell by -29.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.47 to $0.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.69% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Patriot National Bancorp Inc (PNBK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.98%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Patriot National Bancorp Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -84.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PNBK is recording 642.50K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.09%, with a gain of 29.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.37, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PNBK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Patriot National Bancorp Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 4.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PNBK shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 4.53% at present.

