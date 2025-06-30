Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

A stock that deserves closer examination: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -6.08%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IRWD fell by -83.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.11 to $0.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.59% in the last 200 days.

On April 15, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IRWD) to Equal Weight. A report published by Jefferies on April 15, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for IRWD. Leerink Partners Initiated an Market Perform rating on September 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. CapitalOne August 08, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for IRWD, as published in its report on August 08, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from January 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for IRWD shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -45.05%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -559.14% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and IRWD is recording an average volume of 3.20M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.92%, with a gain of 4.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $0.95, showing growth from the present price of $0.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IRWD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IRWD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.63% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

LXRX’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's (LXRX) stock is trading at...
Companies

How will Moleculin Biotech Inc’s (MBRX) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Moleculin Biotech Inc's (MBRX)...
Market

LNZA’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)'s stock is trading at $0.27...
Industry

Can MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Its current price is -91.04% under its 52-week high...
Finance

ALT’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Altimmune Inc's (ALT) stock is trading at $3.59,...

Topics

Finance

LXRX’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's (LXRX) stock is trading at...
Companies

How will Moleculin Biotech Inc’s (MBRX) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Moleculin Biotech Inc's (MBRX)...
Market

LNZA’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)'s stock is trading at $0.27...
Industry

Can MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Its current price is -91.04% under its 52-week high...
Finance

ALT’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Altimmune Inc's (ALT) stock is trading at $3.59,...
Companies

Breaking down EHGO’s current quarter earnings estimates

0
In the current trading session, Eshallgo Inc's (EHGO) stock...
Market

Experts predict Globavend Holdings Ltd’s (GVH) current quarter earnings growth rate

0
Globavend Holdings Ltd (GVH)'s stock is trading at $0.12...
Industry

Analyzing CAN’s current quarter earnings projections

0
Canaan Inc ADR (CAN)'s stock has witnessed a price...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
QuantaSing Group Ltd ADR (QSG)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis
Next article
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp (DFLI) did well last session?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

LXRX’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's (LXRX) stock is trading at...

How will Moleculin Biotech Inc’s (MBRX) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Moleculin Biotech Inc's (MBRX)...

LNZA’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)'s stock is trading at $0.27...

Can MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Its current price is -91.04% under its 52-week high...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.