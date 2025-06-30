Subscribe
Industry
A stock that deserves closer examination: ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA)

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

Within its last year performance, IPA rose by 169.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.15 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 120.00% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (NASDAQ: IPA) recommending Buy. A report published by The Benchmark Company on October 25, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for IPA.

Analysis of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd (IPA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.89%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -121.65% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.11, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IPA is registering an average volume of 1.80M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 15.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 14.26%, with a gain of 10.45% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.07, showing growth from the present price of $1.11, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IPA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IPA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.65% at present.

