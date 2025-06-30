A closer look at Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH)’s stock price trends

While Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd has overperformed by 0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PHH rose by 438.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.20 to $3.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 193.93% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 40.59%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 38.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PHH is recording an average volume of 453.59K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.75%, with a gain of 27.59% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd Shares?

Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd (PHH) is based in the China and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Household & Personal Products market. When comparing Park Ha Biological Technology Co Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 585.49, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.14%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 81.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.19% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

