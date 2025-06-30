Subscribe
Market
A closer look at Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)’s stock price trends

While Navitas Semiconductor Corp has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVTS rose by 86.83%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.17 to $1.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 115.90% in the last 200 days.

On June 17, 2025, Deutsche Bank Downgraded Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: NVTS) to Hold. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for NVTS. Jefferies also Downgraded NVTS shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 13, 2024. Morgan Stanley initiated its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for NVTS, as published in its report on August 29, 2023. Rosenblatt’s report from February 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for NVTS shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NVTS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -39.51%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Navitas Semiconductor Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and NVTS is recording an average volume of 35.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.04%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.35%, with a loss of -4.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.31, showing decline from the present price of $6.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVTS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Navitas Semiconductor Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 32.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NVTS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 32.59% at present.

