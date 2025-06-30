Subscribe
Finance
1 min.Read

A closer look at Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN)’s stock price trends

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Greenlane Holdings Inc has underperformed by -41.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GNLN fell by -99.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $16350.00 to $3.83, whereas the simple moving average fell by -99.74% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2021, Jefferies started tracking Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) recommending Buy. Alliance Global Partners also rated GNLN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 07, 2021.

Analysis of Greenlane Holdings Inc (GNLN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -69.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Greenlane Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -113.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.00, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GNLN has an average volume of 403.52K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 22.07%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 28.39%, with a loss of -52.80% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Greenlane Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GNLN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.20% at present.

Finance

LXRX’s Q2 earnings predictions: What the experts say

0
Currently, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc's (LXRX) stock is trading at...
Companies

How will Moleculin Biotech Inc’s (MBRX) earnings compare to estimates this quarter?

0
In the current trading session, Moleculin Biotech Inc's (MBRX)...
Market

LNZA’s Q2 earnings estimates: What investors need to know

0
LanzaTech Global Inc (LNZA)'s stock is trading at $0.27...
Industry

Can MSP Recovery Inc (MSPR) meet market expectations this quarter?

0
Its current price is -91.04% under its 52-week high...
Finance

ALT’s earnings forecast for the current quarter

0
Currently, Altimmune Inc's (ALT) stock is trading at $3.59,...

Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.