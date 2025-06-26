Subscribe
What was Triller Group Inc (ILLR)’s performance in the last session?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Triller Group Inc has underperformed by -8.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ILLR fell by -73.49%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.52 to $0.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -72.07% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Triller Group Inc (ILLR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -71.67%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Triller Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -472.07% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.59, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ILLR is registering an average volume of 541.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.31%, with a loss of -5.55% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Triller Group Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.13%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ILLR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.64% at present.

