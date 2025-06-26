What was James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX)’s performance in the last session?

While James Hardie Industries plc ADR has overperformed by 3.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, JHX fell by -16.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.57 to $19.72, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.82% in the last 200 days.

On March 27, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded James Hardie Industries plc ADR (NYSE: JHX) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on March 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for JHX. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on December 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $45. JP Morgan November 06, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for JHX, as published in its report on November 06, 2024. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.02%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of James Hardie Industries plc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 4.09M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for JHX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.98%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.25%, with a gain of 2.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.86, showing growth from the present price of $25.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether JHX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze James Hardie Industries plc ADR Shares?

The Ireland based company James Hardie Industries plc ADR (JHX) is one of the biggest names in Building Materials. When comparing James Hardie Industries plc ADR shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 26.20, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -21.74%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

