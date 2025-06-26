What technical indicators reveal about SAIC stock

While Science Applications International Corp has overperformed by 2.52%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAIC fell by -3.74%, with highs and lows ranging from $156.34 to $94.68, whereas the simple moving average fell by -10.21% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Stifel started tracking Science Applications International Corp (NASDAQ: SAIC) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on February 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for SAIC. TD Cowen also Downgraded SAIC shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $120 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 08, 2025. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on December 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $134. Wells Fargo November 26, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for SAIC, as published in its report on November 26, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from October 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $170 for SAIC shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Investors in Science Applications International Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.48 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.62%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Science Applications International Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 21.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SAIC is recording 670.49K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.43%, with a gain of 2.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $119.20, showing growth from the present price of $107.6, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAIC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Science Applications International Corp Shares?

The Information Technology Services market is dominated by Science Applications International Corp (SAIC) based in the USA. When comparing Science Applications International Corp shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 15.07, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.74%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.81%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 84.77% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

