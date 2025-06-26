What technical indicators reveal about ETNB stock

While 89bio Inc has underperformed by -0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ETNB rose by 24.81%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.84 to $4.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.80% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2025, Goldman started tracking 89bio Inc (NASDAQ: ETNB) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on March 13, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ETNB. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. RBC Capital Mkts January 12, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for ETNB, as published in its report on January 12, 2024. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of 89bio Inc (ETNB)

In order to gain a clear picture of 89bio Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.10M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ETNB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.10%, with a loss of -1.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.30, showing growth from the present price of $9.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ETNB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 89bio Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 106.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

