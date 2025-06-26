What is the investor’s view on Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)?

While Nurix Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -2.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRIX fell by -38.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.56 to $8.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -33.89% in the last 200 days.

On March 17, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: NRIX) recommending Market Perform. A report published by BTIG Research on December 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NRIX. BMO Capital Markets also rated NRIX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 06, 2024. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on October 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $35. Jefferies initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for NRIX, as published in its report on October 11, 2024. Robert W. Baird’s report from September 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $26 for NRIX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nurix Therapeutics Inc (NRIX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.26%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nurix Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.16% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NRIX is recording an average volume of 950.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a gain of 2.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.33, showing growth from the present price of $11.62, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRIX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nurix Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

