What is going on with Ascent Solar Technologies Inc? Sentiment Analysis

Currently, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s (ASTI) stock is trading at $2.24, marking a gain of 92.27% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -81.33% below its 52-week high of $12.00 and 103.64% above its 52-week low of $1.10. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -25.00% below the high and +120.91% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ASTI’s SMA-200 is $2.2303.

As well, it is important to consider ASTI stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 81.14.ASTI’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.48, resulting in an 1.80 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 0 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 0.00 in simple terms.

Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ASTI) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 10.76% of shares. A total of 11 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.74% of its stock and 0.83% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC holding total of 12.25 shares that make 0.68% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 26834.0.

The securities firm Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds 1.24 shares of ASTI, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.07% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 2709.0.

An overview of Ascent Solar Technologies Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Ascent Solar Technologies Inc (ASTI) traded 1,929,218 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.6370 and price change of +0.8600. With the moving average of $1.6637 and a price change of +1.0900, about 790,983 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ASTI’s 100-day average volume is 429,862 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.7454 and a price change of +0.2200.