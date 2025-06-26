Was there any good news for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) stock in the last session?

Within its last year performance, IART fell by -47.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.66 to $11.06, whereas the simple moving average fell by -40.21% in the last 200 days.

On March 31, 2025, Argus Upgraded Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) to Buy. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Underweight’ rating for IART. Citigroup July 30, 2024d the rating to Sell on July 30, 2024, and set its price target from $30 to $23. BTIG Research July 30, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for IART, as published in its report on July 30, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from May 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for IART shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.74%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.72, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and IART is recording 1.19M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.96%, with a loss of -2.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.12, showing growth from the present price of $11.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IART is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.01% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

