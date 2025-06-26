Was NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)’s session last reading good?

While NovoCure Ltd has overperformed by 1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NVCR fell by -41.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.13 to $14.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.08% in the last 200 days.

On December 02, 2024, Evercore ISI Upgraded NovoCure Ltd (NASDAQ: NVCR) to Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 16, 2024, Upgraded its rating to 'Buy' for NVCR. JP Morgan also rated NVCR shares as 'Neutral', setting a target price of $15 on the company's shares in an initiating report dated November 20, 2023. Piper Sandler August 08, 2023d its 'Neutral' rating to 'Overweight' for NVCR, as published in its report on August 08, 2023. SVB Securities's report from August 04, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $51 for NVCR shares, giving the stock a 'Outperform' rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as 'In-line'.

Analysis of NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of NovoCure Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.52% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.13M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for NVCR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.56%, with a loss of -0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $32.57, showing growth from the present price of $17.33, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NVCR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NovoCure Ltd Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

