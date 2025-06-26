Vaxcyte Inc’s results are impressive

While Vaxcyte Inc has underperformed by -2.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PCVX fell by -59.58%, with highs and lows ranging from $121.06 to $27.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -55.98% in the last 200 days.

On April 22, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) recommending Overweight. A report published by Goldman on December 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for PCVX. Mizuho also rated PCVX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $69 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 07, 2023. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for PCVX, as published in its report on January 03, 2023. Guggenheim’s report from December 15, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $66 for PCVX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX)

To gain a thorough understanding of Vaxcyte Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 17.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PCVX is recording an average volume of 2.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.50%, with a loss of -1.63% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $125.75, showing growth from the present price of $33.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PCVX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vaxcyte Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 113.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

PCVX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 113.76% at present.