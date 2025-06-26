Understanding NIVF stock ratios for better investment decisions

Currently, NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s (NIVF) stock is trading at $1.07, marking a gain of 2.88% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -99.84% below its 52-week high of $656.00 and 6.99% above its 52-week low of $1.00. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -81.22% below the high and +15.10% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NIVF’s SMA-200 is $61.9488.

How does NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF): Earnings History

If we examine NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on Next Year (1970), it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0, slashing the consensus of $0. In other words, it topped the consensus by $0, resulting in a 0 surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on Next Year (1970), the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0 in contrast with the Outlook of $0. That was a difference of $0 and a surprise of 0.

NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NIVF) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.24% of shares. A total of 8 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 0.55% of its stock and 0.56% of its float.

Dec 31, 2024 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Xtx Topco Ltd holding total of 369.0 shares that make 0.01% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 388.0.

The securities firm MMCAP International, Inc. SPC holds 250.0 shares of NIVF, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 263.0.

An overview of NewGenIvf Group Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests NewGenIvf Group Ltd (NIVF) traded 8,961,956 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.7966 and price change of -1.0890. With the moving average of $2.5823 and a price change of -2.9480, about 3,858,754 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NIVF’s 100-day average volume is 2,117,370 shares, alongside a moving average of $8.5613 and a price change of -28.6490.