Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX) shows promising results

While Travere Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TVTX fell by -14.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.29 to $7.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 11, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Travere Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TVTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Citigroup on June 11, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TVTX. Wells Fargo October 21, 2024d the rating to Overweight on October 21, 2024, and set its price target from $9 to $27. Scotiabank initiated its ‘Sector Outperform’ rating for TVTX, as published in its report on October 16, 2024. Guggenheim’s report from September 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $25 for TVTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Travere Therapeutics Inc (TVTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 97.54%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Travere Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -422.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TVTX is recording an average volume of 1.76M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.06%, with a gain of 6.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $34.27, showing growth from the present price of $14.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TVTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Travere Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.64% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

