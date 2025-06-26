The Latham Group Inc (SWIM) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Latham Group Inc has underperformed by -2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SWIM fell by -9.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.41 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.06% in the last 200 days.

On December 09, 2024, Craig Hallum started tracking Latham Group Inc (NASDAQ: SWIM) recommending Buy. A report published by Stifel on March 18, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for SWIM. BofA Securities also Downgraded SWIM shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $2.60 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 13, 2024. Barclays December 14, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on December 14, 2022, and set its price target from $7 to $5. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for SWIM, as published in its report on December 13, 2022. Goldman’s report from July 13, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5.50 for SWIM shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Latham Group Inc (SWIM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.72%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Latham Group Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.13% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 612.63K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SWIM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.21%, with a gain of 9.62% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.07, showing growth from the present price of $6.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SWIM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Latham Group Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.28% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

