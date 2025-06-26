Technical analysis of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) stock chart patterns

While Capri Holdings Ltd has overperformed by 0.41%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPRI fell by -19.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.34 to $11.86, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.67% in the last 200 days.

On May 29, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI) to Market Perform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on April 11, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for CPRI. BofA Securities also rated CPRI shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $23 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2025. Wells Fargo January 10, 2025d the rating to Overweight on January 10, 2025, and set its price target from $20 to $28. Citigroup January 10, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for CPRI, as published in its report on January 10, 2025. BMO Capital Markets’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $31 for CPRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.37%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Capri Holdings Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -120.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CPRI has an average volume of 3.85M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.04%, with a gain of 0.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $20.91, showing growth from the present price of $16.98, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Capri Holdings Ltd Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CPRI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.96% at present.