SNDK’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

Sandisk Corp (SNDK)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 1.24% from the previous close with its current price standing at $47.83. Its current price is -18.03% under its 52-week high of $58.36 and 71.54% more than its 52-week low of $27.89. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.86% below the high and +30.91% above the low.

SNDK’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.76, resulting in an 4.61 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Sandisk Corp (SNDK) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 13 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.08 in simple terms.

Sandisk Corp (NASDAQ: SNDK) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Sandisk Corp (SNDK). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 5.35% of shares. A total of 580 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 76.18% of its stock and 80.49% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC holding total of 20.57 shares that make 14.16% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 994.14 million.

The securities firm Blackrock Inc. holds 14.4 shares of SNDK, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 9.91% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 695.6 million.

An overview of Sandisk Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Sandisk Corp (SNDK) traded 3,604,847 shares per day, with a moving average of $42.41 and price change of +8.82. With the moving average of $38.35 and a price change of +13.85, about 2,767,519 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.