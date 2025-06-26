SI-BONE Inc (SIBN) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While SI-BONE Inc has overperformed by 0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SIBN rose by 27.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.05 to $11.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.26% in the last 200 days.

On August 06, 2024, Needham Reiterated SI-BONE Inc (NASDAQ: SIBN) to Buy. A report published by Piper Sandler on March 28, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for SIBN. Jefferies also rated SIBN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 12, 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on April 07, 2022, and assigned a price target of $34. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SIBN, as published in its report on June 08, 2021. Needham’s report from March 09, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $34 for SIBN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of SI-BONE Inc (SIBN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 24.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of SI-BONE Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.96% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 7.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 459.78K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SIBN stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.06%, with a gain of 4.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.67, showing growth from the present price of $17.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SIBN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SI-BONE Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.41%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 87.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

