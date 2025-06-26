Subscribe
Finance
2 min.Read

Should investors be concerned about Wabash National Corp (WNC)?

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While Wabash National Corp has underperformed by -0.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WNC fell by -38.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.03 to $6.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.19% in the last 200 days.

On September 09, 2024, DA Davidson Reiterated Wabash National Corp (NYSE: WNC) to Neutral. A report published by DA Davidson on September 27, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for WNC. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for WNC, as published in its report on December 17, 2021. Vertical Research’s report from March 26, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $25 for WNC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Strong Buy’.

Analysis of Wabash National Corp (WNC)

With WNC’s current dividend of $0.32 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -26.08%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Wabash National Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WNC has an average volume of 925.12K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.94%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.92%, with a gain of 2.04% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.75, showing growth from the present price of $10.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WNC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wabash National Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.53% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

WNC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.53% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

What will the future hold for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stock?

0
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)'s stock is trading at $13.82...
Finance

Is the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Snap Inc's (SNAP) stock is trading at $8.05,...
Market

A review of CRSP’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...
Industry

CCL’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Carnival Corp (CCL)'s stock is trading at $25.82 at...

Topics

Industry

What will the future hold for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stock?

0
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)'s stock is trading at $13.82...
Finance

Is the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Snap Inc's (SNAP) stock is trading at $8.05,...
Market

A review of CRSP’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...
Industry

CCL’s current quarter earnings: What analysts forecast?

0
Carnival Corp (CCL)'s stock is trading at $25.82 at...
Finance

A closer look at B2gold Corp’s (BTG) current quarter earnings projections

0
B2gold Corp (BTG)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

Will Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) beat or miss earnings estimates this quarter?

0
Currently, Affirm Holdings Inc's (AFRM) stock is trading at...
Market

RERE’s earnings estimates: Are they on track to meet expectations?

0
In the current trading session, ATRenew Inc ADR's (RERE)...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryCompaniesFinanceMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
What was Triller Group Inc (ILLR)’s performance in the last session?
Next article
Did TTM Technologies Inc (TTMI) perform well in the last session?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

What will the future hold for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) stock?

0
Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)'s stock is trading at $13.82...

Is the Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) stock an investment opportunity?

0
Roivant Sciences Ltd (ROIV)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Is Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) stock a better investment at this time?

0
Currently, Snap Inc's (SNAP) stock is trading at $8.05,...

A review of CRSP’s current quarter earnings predictions

0
In the current trading session, CRISPR Therapeutics AG's (CRSP)...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.