Should investors be concerned about Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)?

While Viridian Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VRDN fell by -23.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.20 to $9.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.49% in the last 200 days.

On December 19, 2024, Wells Fargo Downgraded Viridian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VRDN) to Equal Weight. A report published by TD Cowen on November 25, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for VRDN. Needham also reiterated VRDN shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $38 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 11, 2024. Wolfe Research Initiated an Outperform rating on June 11, 2024, and assigned a price target of $29. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for VRDN, as published in its report on June 06, 2024. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (VRDN)

To gain a thorough understanding of Viridian Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 19.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VRDN is recording an average volume of 879.91K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.95%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.80, showing growth from the present price of $14.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VRDN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Viridian Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.78%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VRDN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 103.46% at present.