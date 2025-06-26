ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)’s results reveal risk

While ServiceTitan Inc has underperformed by -1.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TTAN rose by 1.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $131.33 to $79.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.26% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) recommending Buy. A report published by William Blair on January 06, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TTAN. Wells Fargo also rated TTAN shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $125 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 06, 2025. Truist Initiated an Buy rating on January 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $120. Stifel initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TTAN, as published in its report on January 06, 2025. Piper Sandler’s report from January 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $125 for TTAN shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.63%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

ServiceTitan Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TTAN has an average volume of 920.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.58%, with a loss of -1.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $124.93, showing growth from the present price of $104.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TTAN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ServiceTitan Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 60.43%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.11% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

