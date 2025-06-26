RPC, Inc (RES)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While RPC, Inc has underperformed by -1.89%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RES fell by -21.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.53 to $4.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.53% in the last 200 days.

On April 08, 2025, Citigroup Upgraded RPC, Inc (NYSE: RES) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on June 16, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for RES. Johnson Rice also Upgraded RES shares as ‘Accumulate’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 28, 2022. Morgan Stanley November 10, 2020d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for RES, as published in its report on November 10, 2020. Scotiabank’s report from April 13, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $3 for RES shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of RPC, Inc (RES)

It’s important to note that RES shareholders are currently getting $0.16 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

RPC, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.06% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.18, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and RES is registering an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.83%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a loss of -10.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.25, showing growth from the present price of $4.66, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RES is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze RPC, Inc Shares?

A giant in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services market, RPC, Inc (RES) is based in the USA. When comparing RPC, Inc shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.23, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -56.34%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 55.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 41.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

