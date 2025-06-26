Predicting Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s (PSNY) earnings for the current quarter

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 0.45% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.12. Its current price is -42.53% under its 52-week high of $1.94 and 82.76% more than its 52-week low of $0.61. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -4.33% below the high and +12.18% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, PSNY’s SMA-200 is $1.1658.

Additionally, it is important to take into account PSNY stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.15 for the last tewlve months.

How does Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 6 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Sell. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 2.33 in simple terms.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY): Earnings History

In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$ in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.14.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ: PSNY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 81.32% of shares. A total of 147 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 3.54% of its stock and 18.96% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is AMF Tjanstepension AB holding total of 21.97 shares that make 4.70% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 24.39 million.

The securities firm Swedbank AB holds 11.76 shares of PSNY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 2.51% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 13.05 million.

An overview of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) traded 2,975,531 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.0629 and price change of +0.0350. With the moving average of $1.0714 and a price change of +0.0700, about 3,510,333 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, PSNY’s 100-day average volume is 4,103,795 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0767 and a price change of +0.0850.