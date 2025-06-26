PENN Entertainment Inc’s results are impressive

While PENN Entertainment Inc has underperformed by -0.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PENN fell by -12.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.08 to $13.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.22% in the last 200 days.

On June 23, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) recommending Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on December 13, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for PENN. BofA Securities also rated PENN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 13, 2024. Craig Hallum June 21, 2024d its ‘Hold’ rating to ‘Buy’ for PENN, as published in its report on June 21, 2024. Raymond James’s report from May 21, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $20 for PENN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.08%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of PENN Entertainment Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.74, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and PENN is recording an average volume of 4.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.52%, with a gain of 5.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.33, showing growth from the present price of $17.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PENN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PENN Entertainment Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.33%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.25% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

