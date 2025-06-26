Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

While Paymentus Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.85%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAY rose by 3.31%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.43 to $17.38, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.24% in the last 200 days.

On February 03, 2025, Wedbush started tracking Paymentus Holdings Inc (NYSE: PAY) recommending Outperform. A report published by Robert W. Baird on July 10, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for PAY. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on January 17, 2024, and assigned a price target of $17. Citigroup initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for PAY, as published in its report on October 31, 2023. Citigroup’s report from October 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $17 for PAY shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 48.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Paymentus Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.46, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and PAY has an average volume of 562.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.13%, with a gain of 0.99% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.80, showing growth from the present price of $33.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paymentus Holdings Inc Shares?

Software – Infrastructure giant Paymentus Holdings Inc (PAY) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Paymentus Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 85.21, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 88.40%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 75.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

