P10 Inc (PX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

While P10 Inc has overperformed by 4.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PX fell by -22.28%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.28 to $8.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.88% in the last 200 days.

On January 07, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded P10 Inc (NYSE: PX) to Overweight. A report published by UBS on August 21, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for PX. Morgan Stanley also Downgraded PX shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $9 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2024. Keefe Bruyette March 01, 2024d the rating to Mkt Perform on March 01, 2024, and set its price target from $12 to $10. JP Morgan March 01, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for PX, as published in its report on March 01, 2024. Barclays’s report from August 31, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $15 for PX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of P10 Inc (PX)

It’s important to note that PX shareholders are currently getting $0.14 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.35%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

P10 Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.24% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PX is registering an average volume of 666.49K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.27%, with a gain of 4.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.38, showing growth from the present price of $9.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze P10 Inc Shares?

A giant in the Asset Management market, P10 Inc (PX) is based in the USA. When comparing P10 Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 63.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -3.67%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 42.08% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

