2 min.Read

Nucor Corp (NUE) produces promising results

Preston Campbell
By Preston Campbell

While Nucor Corp has overperformed by 0.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NUE rose by 9.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $170.52 to $97.59, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.33% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, BMO Capital Markets Upgraded Nucor Corp (NYSE: NUE) to Outperform. A report published by UBS on March 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NUE. UBS also Downgraded NUE shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $156 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 12, 2024. Goldman Initiated an Buy rating on December 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $190. JP Morgan September 09, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for NUE, as published in its report on September 09, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $176 for NUE shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Nucor Corp (NUE)

With NUE’s current dividend of $2.18 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.77%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Nucor Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.54% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NUE has an average volume of 2.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.47%, with a gain of 4.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $146.36, showing growth from the present price of $128.21, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NUE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nucor Corp Shares?

Steel giant Nucor Corp (NUE) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Nucor Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.83, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -80.62%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

NUE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.80% at present.

