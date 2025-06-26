Nkarta Inc (NKTX)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Nkarta Inc has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NKTX fell by -28.51%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.23 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.46% in the last 200 days.

On May 15, 2025, William Blair Downgraded Nkarta Inc (NASDAQ: NKTX) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Rodman & Renshaw on October 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for NKTX. Raymond James also Upgraded NKTX shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 14, 2024. Raymond James March 22, 2024d the rating to Outperform on March 22, 2024, and set its price target from $13 to $16. Oppenheimer December 22, 2022d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Perform’ for NKTX, as published in its report on December 22, 2022. Canaccord Genuity’s report from October 10, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $25 for NKTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Nkarta Inc (NKTX)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nkarta Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -26.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 14.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NKTX is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.96%, with a loss of -1.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.80, showing growth from the present price of $1.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NKTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nkarta Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.49%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

