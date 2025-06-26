Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)’s results reveal risk

While Myriad Genetics, Inc has overperformed by 1.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MYGN fell by -62.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.30 to $3.81, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.27% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Scotiabank Downgraded Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) to Sector Perform. A report published by Wolfe Research on May 08, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for MYGN. Wells Fargo also Downgraded MYGN shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 07, 2025. Piper Sandler March 12, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for MYGN, as published in its report on March 12, 2025. Craig Hallum’s report from February 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $29 for MYGN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -3.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Myriad Genetics, Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -13.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.71, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MYGN is recording an average volume of 2.23M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.99%, with a gain of 2.81% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.36, showing growth from the present price of $5.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MYGN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Myriad Genetics, Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

