MongoDB Inc (MDB) shows promising results

While MongoDB Inc has underperformed by -1.19%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MDB fell by -11.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $370.00 to $140.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.45% in the last 200 days.

On June 05, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgraded MongoDB Inc (NASDAQ: MDB) to Buy. A report published by Loop Capital on May 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for MDB. Redburn Atlantic also Upgraded MDB shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $170 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 17, 2025. Citigroup Reiterated the rating as Buy on April 01, 2025, but set its price target from $430 to $330. Daiwa Securities initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for MDB, as published in its report on April 01, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from March 06, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $225 for MDB shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of MongoDB Inc (MDB)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 21.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

MongoDB Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MDB has an average volume of 2.53M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.18%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.00%, with a gain of 0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $272.39, showing growth from the present price of $206.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MDB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MongoDB Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.87%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 85.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

