KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) produces promising results

While KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -0.17%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KALV rose by 37.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.50 to $7.30, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.01% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2025, JMP Securities started tracking KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALV) recommending Mkt Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on January 07, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KALV. BofA Securities also rated KALV shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 18, 2024. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 15, 2020, and assigned a price target of $30. SVB Leerink initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KALV, as published in its report on July 29, 2019. Needham’s report from March 20, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $35 for KALV shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV)

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -150.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.44, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KALV is recording an average volume of 726.96K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 0.81%, with a loss of -3.83% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.44, showing growth from the present price of $11.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KALV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

KALV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.37% at present.