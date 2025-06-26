It would be worthwhile to take a closer look at MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

While MakeMyTrip Ltd has underperformed by -0.95%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MMYT fell by -15.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $123.00 to $76.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.27% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Macquarie Upgraded MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) to Outperform. A report published by BofA Securities on December 27, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MMYT. Macquarie also Downgraded MMYT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $60 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 21, 2024. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for MMYT, as published in its report on September 14, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from August 30, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $40 for MMYT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Macquarie also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of MakeMyTrip Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 8.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and MMYT is recording an average volume of 1.12M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.30%, with a gain of 3.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $122.11, showing growth from the present price of $95.08, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MMYT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MakeMyTrip Ltd Shares?

MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT) is based in the India and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Travel Services market. When comparing MakeMyTrip Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 114.75, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -79.87%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 71.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

