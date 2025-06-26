Is the Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMTM) stock an investment opportunity?

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 4.27% from the previous close with its current price standing at $24.15. Its current price is -30.00% under its 52-week high of $34.50 and 50.84% more than its 52-week low of $16.01. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.46% below the high and +25.54% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account AMTM stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 0.52 for the last tewlve months.AMTM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 1.33, resulting in an 10.76 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 9 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.67 in simple terms.

An overview of Amentum Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) traded 2,680,014 shares per day, with a moving average of $22.03 and price change of +3.31. With the moving average of $21.40 and a price change of +5.49, about 2,287,896 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AMTM’s 100-day average volume is 2,458,037 shares, alongside a moving average of $20.31 and a price change of +3.02.