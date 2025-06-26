Is SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While SuRo Capital Corp has underperformed by -1.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SSSS rose by 38.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.77 to $3.52, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 50.06% in the last 200 days.

On April 25, 2023, BTIG Research started tracking SuRo Capital Corp (NASDAQ: SSSS) recommending Buy. A report published by JMP Securities on April 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for SSSS.

Analysis of SuRo Capital Corp (SSSS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -67.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SSSS is registering an average volume of 214.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.40%, with a gain of 11.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $8.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SSSS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze SuRo Capital Corp Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 28.21% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

