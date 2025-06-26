Is Sprinklr Inc (CXM) worth investing in despite its undervalued state?

While Sprinklr Inc has underperformed by -1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CXM fell by -2.72%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.27 to $6.75, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.34% in the last 200 days.

On June 03, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Sprinklr Inc (NYSE: CXM) recommending Neutral. A report published by William Blair on February 07, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for CXM. JP Morgan also Downgraded CXM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 11, 2024. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Perform rating on November 19, 2024, and assigned a price target of $7.70. Wells Fargo November 12, 2024d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for CXM, as published in its report on November 12, 2024. Barclays’s report from October 07, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CXM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sprinklr Inc (CXM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Sprinklr Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.65, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.81M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CXM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 2.81%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.09%, with a loss of -1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CXM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sprinklr Inc Shares?

The USA based company Sprinklr Inc (CXM) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Sprinklr Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -116.31%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.21%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 39.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

