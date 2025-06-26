Is REV Group Inc (REVG) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

While REV Group Inc has overperformed by 0.29%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, REVG rose by 40.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.10 to $21.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.36% in the last 200 days.

On June 18, 2025, Morgan Stanley Upgraded REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Morgan Stanley on April 16, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for REVG. Morgan Stanley also rated REVG shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $29.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 11, 2024. DA Davidson September 27, 2023d the rating to Buy on September 27, 2023, and set its price target from $16 to $20. Robert W. Baird March 06, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for REVG, as published in its report on March 06, 2023. DA Davidson’s report from June 29, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $11 for REVG shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of REV Group Inc (REVG)

It’s important to note that REVG shareholders are currently getting $0.22 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

REV Group Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 34.41% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and REVG is registering an average volume of 793.16K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 1.26%, with a gain of 2.87% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $45.25, showing growth from the present price of $44.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether REVG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze REV Group Inc Shares?

A giant in the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery market, REV Group Inc (REVG) is based in the USA. When comparing REV Group Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.02, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 32.77%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.48%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 109.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

