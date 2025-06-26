Is Modular Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MODD) stock a better investment at this time?

Currently, Modular Medical Inc’s (MODD) stock is trading at $0.76, marking a fall of -6.16% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -71.32% below its 52-week high of $2.65 and 11.78% above its 52-week low of $0.68. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -16.84% below the high and +6.52% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, MODD’s SMA-200 is $1.4024.

MODD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.39, resulting in an 3.15 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Modular Medical Inc (MODD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 1 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 5.00 in simple terms.

Modular Medical Inc (MODD): Earnings History

If we examine Modular Medical Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 12/31/2024, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.13, beating the consensus of -$0.12. In other words, it beat the consensus by -$0.01, resulting in a -8.33% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 12/31/2024, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.13 in contrast with the Outlook of -$0.12. That was a difference of -$0.01 and a surprise of -8.33%.

An overview of Modular Medical Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Modular Medical Inc (MODD) traded 139,612 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8127 and price change of -0.1072. With the moving average of $0.8949 and a price change of -0.1269, about 108,529 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, MODD’s 100-day average volume is 112,500 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9485 and a price change of -0.5149.