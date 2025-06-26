Is it possible to buy Lionsgate Studios Corp(LION) shares at a good price now?

While Lionsgate Studios Corp has underperformed by -3.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LION fell by -24.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.24 to $5.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.26% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, Loop Capital started tracking Lionsgate Studios Corp (NYSE: LION) recommending Hold. A report published by TD Cowen on June 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for LION. Raymond James also rated LION shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 20, 2025. TD Cowen Initiated an Hold rating on May 12, 2025, and assigned a price target of $8. Seaport Research Partners August 06, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for LION, as published in its report on August 06, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from August 02, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $9.50 for LION shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Seaport Research Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Lionsgate Studios Corp (LION)

Lionsgate Studios Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and LION has an average volume of 1.65M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.91%, with a loss of -1.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LION is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lionsgate Studios Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 22.49% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

